Hitaashee Bakshi cards 7-under 65, moves into lead at 6th leg of Hero WPGT

Published: 24th March 2022 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Golf

For representational purposes

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Hitaashee Bakshi became the second player in two days to shoot a bogey-free seven-under 65 to move into a one-shot lead after the second round of the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Bakshi, who has one win against her name this season, equalled the first round score of 65 by Gaurika Bishnoi, whose second-round 71 saw her slip to second place.

Bakshi's 65 was flawless too, just as Gaurika's in the first round.

After the second round, Bakshi leads at nine-under 135 with Gaurika is at eight-under 136.

Bakshi hit a purple patch around the middle of her outing.

After seven pars to start the day, she fired six birdies in seven holes between eighth and 14th.

She also birdied the 18th.

Gaurika had three birdies against two bogeys.

Bengaluru golfer Durga Nittur, who turns 20 in May, put herself in a fine position at third with rounds of 69-71.

She is four-under 140.

Durga started the day with a bogey and then parred all the way till the 10th before she found her first birdie on 11th and added a second on 18th.

Neha Tripathi (72), Pranavi Urs (73), a multiple winner this season, and Jahanvi Bakshi (74) are all tied-fourth at 142 with amateur Heena Kang (69) and Nayanika Sanga (74) tied-sixth at one-under 143.

Nayanika also holed one of the two eagles of the day, when she registered a three on the Par-5 18th.

The other eagle of the day came from Shweta Mansingh (72), who was tied ninth alongside Afshan Fatima (70), Ridhima Dilawari (74) and Lakhmehar Pardesi (75).

The cut was applied at 12-over and 25 players, including four amateurs, made the cut.

