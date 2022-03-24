Pradosh ton helps Tamil Nadu bag lead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Pradosh Paul’s century (134), Tamil Nadu bagged a lead of 135 runs over Andhra on the second day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy men’s Under 25 Elite ‘A’ group match played at CAP grounds, Puducherry.

Brief scores: Andhra 164 and 84 for no loss in 33 ovs vs TN 299 in 82 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 134, Nitish Reddy 4/46).

Vamsi guides Strikers

KB Vamsi’s 3/13 paved the way for Silver Strikers to thrash Pink Warriors by 22 runs in Freyer Cup semifinals played at MAC stadium.

Brief scores: Silver Strikers 97/7 in 20 ovs (Nethra 32) bt Pink Warriors 75/8 in 20 ovs ( Vamsi 3/13), Blue Avengers 112/2 in 20 ovs (Choudhary 51 n.o) bt Green Invaders 107/8 in 20 ovs (Srinivasan 42).

FIA Asia-Pacific rally

In what promises to be an action-packed weekend, the 44th South India Rally, which doubles up as a round of the FIA Asia-Pacific rally championship and the final round of the FMSCI Indian national rally championship with MRF Tyres as the associate sponsor, will be held in Sriperumbudur from March 25 to 27. The events will be anchored to the MMRT circuit which will be the venue for start and finish of the event besides the spectator special stage (tarmac) and the 12.9 kms long special stage (dirt) bordering the race track.

Another special stage (17.78 kms) is located about 23 kms from the MMRT. Both stages will be run four times — twice in forward direction (Saturday) and twice in reverse direction (Sunday), while the spectator special stage once on each day.

Three-time APRC champion Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif), Karna Kadur (Nikhil Pai) of Arka Motorsports, Amittrajit Ghosh (Ashwin Naik) and Younus Ilyas (Anirudha Ranganekar) of Race Concepts will take part in the APRC and also headline the INRC entry list.

Janani moves into semis

Janani Ramesh of Tamil Nadu earned a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6, (5) win over state-mate Joell Nichole in the quarterfinals of the CTC-AITA women’s tennis tournament played at Chennai Tennis Centre, Anna University, Guindy.

Results: Saumya Vig (Gj) bt Sirsi Manjunath Patil (Ka) 6-0, 6-1; Janani Ramesh (TN) bt Joell Nichole (TN) 7-5, 7-6,(5); Vidula Reddy (Ka) bt Harivarshine (TN) 6-2, 7-5; Chandana Potugari (AP) bt Yashawini Singh Panwar (MP) 7-5, 6-2.

