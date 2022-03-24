STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swiss Open: PV Sindhu sails into second round with win over Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt

Published: 24th March 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

By PTI

BASEL: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles second round at the Swiss Open with a straight-game win over Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt here. Sindhu, also a former world champion, won her opening round match 21-14 21-12 late on Wednesday.

Also progressing was the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who got the better of local pair Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann 21-15 21-16 in straight games. The men's doubles duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost in the opening round of the ongoing Super 300 tournament to Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 19-21 13-21.

Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu will face Neslihan Yigit of China in the second round later on Thursday.The likes of L ondon Games bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, too, entered the second rounds of their respective women's and men's singles events.

