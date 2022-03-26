STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swiss Open: Sindhu, Prannoy enter semifinals 

Former world champion Sindhu will meet unseeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semifinals on Saturday

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BASEL: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy stormed into the semifinals of the Swiss Open badminton tournament with straight-game victories in their respective women and men's singles events here on Friday.

While Sindhu, seeded second in the tournament, made short work of fifth seed Michelle Li of Canada 21-10 21-19 in 36 minutes, Prannoy beat compatriot and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap 21-16 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 43 minutes.

Former world champion Sindhu will meet unseeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semifinals on Saturday.

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy (File photo| AP)

Prannoy, on the other hand, faces the winner of the quarterfinal match between Sameer Verma and third seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, in the semifinals.

