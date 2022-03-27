STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Post milestone, ultra marathon swimmer Sucheta Deb Burman eyes further landmarks

With her body being constantly tested, she finally decided to abort the return leg around seven kms from the finish line in Dhanushkodi due to shoulder pain.

Published: 27th March 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sucheta Deb Burman

Sucheta Deb Burman (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ultra marathon swimmer Sucheta Deb Burman had her eyes fixed on the planned record of a two-way swim across the Palk Strait from Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu to Talaimannar in Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning.

But things did not go according to plan right from the initial stages. Just half an hour into the water, she felt a tad uncomfortable. The Tripura-born lady was stung by sea weeds and other unknown elements in the water.

In fact, they had zoomed in on Wednesday and Thursday (March 23, 24) as the perfect twin days for the swim after a lot of research and expert opinions but the weather proved to be a huge challenge.The high tide made matters more complicated.

With her body being constantly tested, she finally decided to abort the return leg around seven kms from the finish line in Dhanushkodi due to shoulder pain.

However, she did create a landmark by swimming across the Palk Strait from Dhanuskodi to Talaimannar (distance of 34 kms) in ten hours and nine minutes on Wednesday. "The objective was to do a two-way nonstop, but fell a little short," said Burman.

"There were sea weeds and jellyfishes. It stung all over my body. You can't see, but I swam for two hours with that. I got out of that and then again I was caught in a very high tide. The waves were crushing my back, pushing me down into the water. It was just the unfavourable conditions. It was unsuitable for any swimmer to be under water at that time," she adds.

The 38-year-old might have been disappointed, but one needs to understand that open water swimming is a different ball game altogether. The challenges are multiple compared to a normal dip inside the controlled environment of the swimming pool.

"It is not as easy as people think - for translating from the pool to the open water. There is always fear that something unknown might be under the water. Open water is much bigger. Like in a river, it flows downstream, you do not know the current. It is risky and dangerous too. You can never venture out alone. Any great swimmer can also be pulled into the current. When in sea, you will not even see the land," she said.

However, despite coming close to achieving a major feat, Burman wants to test herself further but understands that she needs to work more on a lot of things before testing other tough swims. "In the coming years, I am looking at the toughest 13 swims. It is a combination of Amazon, Congo, cold water swim, endless sea swims and so on. I want to do something to really test myself. I also want to go around with the message of saving the environment," she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sucheta Deb Burman
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp