STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

England women's hockey team hit by COVID, Pro League games against India postponed

While the women's matches were deferred, the men's fixtures between India and England will be played as planned this weekend.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The upcoming FIH Pro League double-header between the women hockey teams of India and England was postponed on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the British camp.

The matches were scheduled to be played on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Game's governing body FIH said the matches have been postponed "due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team."

"FIH, @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey are monitoring the situation. Further information will be given as soon as available," the FIH tweeted.

"The England Women's Team have had to cancel their travel to India for the double-header FIH Pro League matches on 2nd and 3rd April due to several members of the team testing positive for Covid-19 while some were unavailable due to injuries in the squad," Hockey India said in release.

While the women's matches were deferred, the men's fixtures between India and England will be played as planned this weekend.

Commenting on the rescheduling, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "It is unfortunate that the England Women's Hockey Team had to cancel their India trip for the weekend matches in Bhubaneswar."

"We understand these are challenging times for every team as we all continue to battle the pandemic," he added.

The Indian women's team is currently third in the league standing, having won three games, drawn two and lost one.

This is not the first time India's Pro League fixture has been postponed.

Earlier this month, the Indian men's team's matches against Germany were postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the German camp.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey Covid Womens hockey FIH Pro League
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp