Para Athletics Meet: Rinku Hooda sets javelin record, makes second-best throw in world

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Haryana's javelin thrower Rinku Hooda on Wednesday not only set a national record in the F46 class but also become the second-best thrower in the world by throwing 65.69m at the 20th National Para Athletics Championship.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyantha holds the world record in the F46 class. He had thrown 67.79m en route to his gold medal haul at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics last year.

The gold medal was also Rinku's third in the nationals. He had represented the county at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and finished fourth with the best throw of 54.39m.

In the World Championships in London next year, Rinku though improved the show by throwing 55.12m but finished fourth once again.

Rinku was three-year-old when his left arm got stuck in a fan blade. "I missed the Tokyo Paralympics by a whisker. Now I want to win a gold medal at the 2022 Para Asian Games. I was throwing the javelin to the same distance during training ahead of the nationals. I missed the world mark by a couple of metres here but that doesn't matter. My ultimate aim is to win a gold medal for the country in the 2024 Paris Paralympics," Rinku told The New Indian Express.

Rinku also credited his elder brother Anju for his success.

"Wherever I go, be it my training or any events within the country, my elder brother is always with me. He is the biggest source of inspiration for me. He takes care of me and has sacrificed a lot for me," signed off Rinku.