STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Stimac backs India to live up to billing 

Ever since the draw for the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers were made in February, India have been tagged as favourites from Group D, and rightly so.

Published: 11th May 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

The other three teams in the group — Hong Kong (147), Afghanistan (150) and Cambodia (171) — are all ranked lower than India (106).

The other three teams in the group — Hong Kong (147), Afghanistan (150) and Cambodia (171) — are all ranked lower than India (106). (Photo: AFC)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ever since the draw for the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers was made in February, India has been tagged as favourites from Group D, and rightly so. The other three teams in the group — Hong Kong (147), Afghanistan (150) and Cambodia (171) — are all ranked lower than India (106). With Kolkata hosting these matches next month and camps ahead of the qualifiers, there can be no excuses if they fail to qualify. 

Last month, a camp was held in Bellary and the team has now shifted to Kolkata for the final phase of preparations. Besides, they are also looking at friendly matches against ATK Mohun Bagan and a team comprising I–League stars before flying to Doha to face Zambia and Jordan later this month. These ties would provide head coach Igor Stimac with a wonderful opportunity to see where his players stand before the main qualifiers, starting June 8 against Cambodia at Salt Lake Stadium.

There will be great expectations of the home team, and the coach is optimistic about his team’s chances. “We are favourites. We are not hiding from that. We are confident about it. We are going to go out there and earn that. I see India in the final stages,” he said.  “I don’t mind how many points we get, goals we score, our aim is to qualify. Of course, if we make three wins (out of three) that would be fantastic.” Though they should make it to the continental event in China, Stimac is also wary of the threat Afghanistan will offer. 

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AFC Asian Cup 2023 Hong Kong Afghanistan Cambodia Kolkata
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp