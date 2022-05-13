STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

FIDE president nominates Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand as part of team to fight elections

Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion, has been nominated by Dvorkovich as part of his team to fight the forthcoming elections.

Published: 13th May 2022 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Five time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand

Five time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand would become the deputy president of the world chess federation (FIDE) if the incumbent Arkady Dvorkovich is re-elected as the president in the elections scheduled during the 44th chess Olympiad here in July-August this year.

Anand, a five-time world champion, has been nominated by Dvorkovich as part of his team to fight the forthcoming elections.

"Hope to be part of a brighter and better future for Chess. #SayChess #DvorkovichTeam2022," Anand tweeted after the announcement of Dvorkovich's presidential team.

Making the announcement about his team, Dvorkovich said, "Dear Colleagues and Chess Friends, On the way to FIDE Presidential elections, I am happy to present my team: Arkady Dvorkovich - President; Viswanathan Anand- Deputy President; Zhu Chen - Treasurer; Joran Aulin-Jansson - Vice President; Mahir Mammedov - Vice President.

During a media interaction in New Delhi last month, Anand had said that he would be actively supporting Dvorkovich's re-election bid.

He had also indicated that he would be working closely with Dvorkovich's team.

Anand, who has opted out of playing the forthcoming Olympiad in his home city and instead would be mentoring the Indian teams, will be taking part in the Grand Chess Tour event in Warsaw from May 17 to 24.

Alongside the chess Olympiad, the 94th FIDE Congress would be organised in Chennai as would the FIDE elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIDE Viswanathan Anand
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp