Pradosh and Muhammed lead Vijay CC fightback

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A patient century by Pradosh Ranjan Paul (135 batting) and a valuable 73 by A Muhammed Adnan Khan helped Vijay CC recover from 50 for 4 and post 231 for 4 in 60 overs against MCC on the first day of the senior division league of the TNCA at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Thursday. Paul and Khan added 181 runs in 38 overs for the unfinished fifth wicket.

All the matches were affected by rain or bad light and the daily quota of 90 overs could not be completed at any of the six grounds where the matches were happening.

Brief scores: At MAC: Vijay 231/4 in 60 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 135 batting, A Muhammed Adnan Khan 73 batting) vs MCC. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: IOB 160/7 in 49.4 ovs (S Vaibhav 34, S Shyam Sundar 50, P Vidyuth 39 batting, Akash Sumra 4/41) vs Globe Trotters.

At VB Nest: UFCC (T Nagar) 182/4 in 61.5 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 47, S Abishiek 38 batting, V Maaruthi Raghav 37 batting) vs MRC ‘A’.

At CPT-IP: India Pistons 197 in 65 ovs (Anand Subramanian 27, M Mithul Raj 46, S Guru Raghavendran 53; M Siddharth 3/49, R Aushik Srinivas 3/50) vs Grand Slam 72/1 in 24 ovs (Nidhish Rajagopal 42 batting).

At IITM-Chemplast: Young Stars 212/3 in 63 ovs (M Kamalesh 95, N Mohammed Ashik 29, Ganesh Satish 52 batting) vs Jolly Rovers.

At SRMC: Nelson 138/7 in 61 ovs (G Hanuma Vihari 70 batting, R Naveen Kumar 28) vs Swaraj.