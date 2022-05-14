STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
McLaren to take over Mercedes team in Formula E

McLaren is to join the Formula E world championship from next season by taking over the existing Mercedes team.

Published: 14th May 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Formula E

Formula E (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: McLaren is to join the Formula E world championship from next season by taking over the existing Mercedes team, the British brand announced on Saturday. 

The acquisition of Mercedes -- the reigning champions -- is "expected to complete later this year", according to a McLaren press statement. 

It will expand McLaren's racing stable which already includes Formula One, IndyCar, Extreme E, and esports.

"The move into Formula E not only reflects McLaren's commitment to EV (electric) motorsport but the aim to accelerate McLaren Racing's sustainability journey and reach a new, more diverse global audience," said McLaren. 

Earlier this year, Maserati also announced it would be joining the championship for the next season. 

The Formula E world championship, launched in 2014, races electric-powered single-seaters in urban centres. Starting next season, it will host a third generation of more powerful cars, called "Gen3".

