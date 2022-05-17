With help from psychologist, Sakshi breaches Sonam's defence

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before the selection trials at the SAI Training Centre, Lucknow, the head-to-head read 0-4 in favour of Sonam Malik. On Monday, Sakshi Malik had other ideas. She was not going to give up her place for Commonwealth Games. When the bout ended, the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist booked a flight to Birmingham in July and the head-to-head now reads 1-4.

Amidst the flourishing rivalry between the two, these consecutive losses have taken a toll on Sakshi's mind. Like all athletes, confidence while facing the same opponent to whom she had lost in the last four ties since 2020, was shattering. Sakshi realised it and on the advice of a friend, she approached a psychologist around four months ago.

"I was always physically fit to take on any opponents but mentally something was missing especially whenever I faced her (Sonam)," Sakshi told this daily. Adding further, the 62kg wrestler said, "The sessions with psychologist proved to be immensely helpful as I reclaimed my place in the 62kg weight category." The same was reflected in the results as the Railways' grappler blanked Sonam 6-0 in the semifinal to storm into the final where she beat Manisha 8-4 to book her national berth.

Incidentally, Manisha defeated her in selection trials held in March to get selected for the Indian team for Asian Championships. Manisha had won bronze. Earlier in the Lucknow trials, Sakshi had beaten Sanju Devi, who had recently won a 59kg gold medal at Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov in Bulgaria, and Kusum to enter the last-4.

For the record, Sakshi's last international competition in 62kg was Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul, Turkey earlier this year. Interestingly, she had to bear expenses for the trip as Sangeeta Phogat got selected in the weight category and Sakshi was given an option to compete at her own expense. "That Turkey event I do not count as I went there on my own. The last time I represented the country in 62kg was at the 2019 World Championships. So it's more than two years but I am happy to regain my pet weight division."

So what kept the 29-year-old Sakshi going? "The belief I had in myself and support from my family. They always backed me no matter what. I also strongly believed that I can do it and I am quite satisfied that it has finally happened during the selection trials for the CWG," she said.



Tough for Vinesh

All eyes were on competition in the 53kg as Vinesh Phogat, who had a forgetful Tokyo Olympics last year and battled mental issues thereafter, was vying for a place in the team. She defeated Haryana's Usha and Armanpreet from Punjab to move into the semifinal wherein she outclassed Pinky 6-1. However, Haryana's Antim gave her a tough fight in the summit clash. Antim was leading 3-0 after the first period and maintained that for a considerable time in the second and final period as well. Vinesh then found a two-point scoring move to reduce the deficit which made Antim defensive as she tried to stay away from her opponent. According to an official, Vinesh then challenged the referee's decision of not awarding her a point as Antim fled the mat to maintain the lead. She won the challenge tying the score 3-3. As Vinesh won the last point, she was announced the winner.

The other winners were Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Divya Kakran (68kg) and Pooja (76). Trials were held only in six Olympic weight categories. Trials in the remaining four divisions will be held soon. Trials to pick men's freestyle wrestlers in six Olympic weight categories will be held at the IG Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday.