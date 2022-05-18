STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Compound men archers assure of silver, women bag bronze in WC Stage 2

Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan rose above expectations to shock USA 234-228 in quarterfinals before getting the better of South Korea in the shoot-off to seal their place in title clash

Published: 18th May 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Archery, Archer, Target

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

GWANGJU (South Korea): The Indian men's compound archery team produced stunning performances to oust world no.1 USA and powerhouse South Korea in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively, to assure itself a silver medal at the World Cup Stage 2 here on Wednesday.

Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan rose above expectations to shock USA 234-228 in the quarterfinals before getting the better of South Korea in the shoot-off to seal their place in the title clash, where they will take on world no.4 France.

Later, the women's compound team of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar suffered a two-point defeat against South Korea in the semifinals but managed to claim a bronze, defeating Turkey 232-231.

The biggest shocker came earlier in the day in the men's compound team event when the Indian trio of Abhishek, Aman and Rajat defeated USA in a one-sided quarterfinal.

Continuing their giant-killing run, the Indians then bounced back from a two-point deficit at the halfway mark to oust the Korean trio of Kim Jongho, Choi Yonghee and Yang Jaewon in a shoot-off 233-233 (29-26) to advance into the final.

Having started off with a one-point lead (59-58) in the semifinals, the Indians found the going tough and lost the next two ends to trail 174-176.

In the fourth end, they edged out the Koreans 59-57 to level the scores at 233-233.

In the shoot-off, the top-seeded Koreans crumbled under pressure, shooting one in the outer red circle (7) as the Indians shot two Xs (closest to the centre) to confirm at least a silver.

India had begun their campaign with a 235-229 win over Italy in the round of 16 in the men's compound section.

In the women's compound team event, the Indians, who got a bye into the quarterfinals, started off defeating Chinese Taipei 228-226. But in the semifinal, they lost to Korea 228-230.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India South Korea World Cup Stage 2 Women's team Men's team
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp