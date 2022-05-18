STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russian gymnast gets 1-year ban for wearing pro-war symbol 

Along with the ban, Kuliak must return the bronze medal he won in parallel bars, the International Gymnastics Federation said.

Published: 18th May 2022 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LAUSANNE (Switzerland): Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has been given a one-year ban for displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

Kuliak had taped the “Z” symbol — seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war — to his vest for a medal ceremony at a World Cup event in March.

Along with the ban, Kuliak must return the bronze medal he won in parallel bars, the International Gymnastics Federation said.

The 20-year-old Kuliak had stood next to a gold medalist from Ukraine on the podium in Doha, Qatar.

“If the protective measures keeping Russian athletes from competing are still in place on 17 May 2023, the ban shall continue and expire six months after the removal of said measures,” the federation's disciplinary commission said in its ruling.

The commission found that Kuliak breached federation statutes of discipline, ethics, code of conduct and technical regulations “when he wore the letter ‘Z’ on his singlet during the competition and the award ceremony.”

Kuliak, a former national junior all-around champion who did not compete at the Tokyo Olympics, can appeal within 21 days.

The panel said no violations were established against Russian delegation leader Valentina Rodionenko and coach Igor Kalabushkin.

Russia Gymnast Ivan Kuliak War
