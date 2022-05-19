STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Meet to decide Olympics spots if no Asiad

The winners of the Asian Games in both men and women get a direct berth to the Olympics so it’s an important event as far as hockey is concerned.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Olympics logo

Olympics logo (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has revealed the possibility of keeping a standalone event to decide the continent’s 2024 Olympic berth if the Asian Games doesn’t go ahead within a specified timeframe.

The winners of the Asian Games in both men and women get a direct berth to the Olympics so it’s an important event as far as hockey is concerned.

With China actively pursuing a Zero Covid policy, they have already pushed back the Asian Games once. It was supposed to be held from September 10-25 but the Organising Committee, in an announcement two weeks ago, indefinitely pushed it back.

With new dates yet to be decided, the AHF is closely monitoring the situation.

“The Asian Games is an Olympic qualifier for the continent, but we still have enough time in hand. If the Asian Games Games are postponed to September 2023, we will be in the same position to conduct the qualifiers. We are closely monitoring the developments,” AHF CEO Tayyab Ikram told in a press conference ahead of the Asia Cup, scheduled to begin in Jakarta from May 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AHF Asian Games Asian Hockey Federation
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp