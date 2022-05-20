STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Archery World Cup: Compound mixed pair fights for bronze; flop show by recurve team

The mixed pair of Abhishek Verma and Avneet Kaur ousted Denmark (157-155), fancied Mexico (156-153) before going down to 10th seed Estonia (156-158).

Published: 20th May 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Archery, Archer, Target

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

GWANGJU (SOUTH KOREA): India's mixed team of compound archers will be fighting for a bronze medal after its semi-final defeat while the recurve team put up yet another dismal show at the World Cup (Stage Two) here on Friday.

The mixed pair of Abhishek Verma and Avneet Kaur ousted Denmark (157-155), fancied Mexico (156-153) before going down to 10th seed Estonia (156-158) in a close semi-final to end up in the bronze medal play-off round.

The sixth seeded Indian mixed team will take on fourth-seeded Turkey in its bid to win country's third bronze medal from the meet. India have won a bronze each in the women's compound and recurve team events with at least another silver being assured with the compound men's team playing the final on Saturday.

It was the same old story for the recurve archers as they once again crumbled against their 'nemesis' Koreans to cap yet another forgettable outing -- a solitary bronze in the women's team event. In absence of Olympians Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, who have been axed, India fielded a new-look mixed team of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor.

The seventh seed Indian duo, who got a bye into the pre-quarters, defeated 10th seed Japan 5-3 (33-38, 36-36, 38-32, 38-36), but in the next round they lost to Germany 1-5 (37-37, 32-35, 36-37). Making a World Cup comeback after about five years, former individual gold medalist Jayanta Talukdar and his experienced teammate Rai were made to bite the dust against same Korean opponent Kim Woojin.

The two-time Olympic team gold medallist first ousted Rai 2-6 (27-29, 29-28, 28-29, 27-30) in the pre-quarters. In the quarters, Talukdar started off brilliantly and won the first two sets and raced to a 5-1 lead before losing 5-6 (29-26, 29-27, 28-28, 26-29, 26-27) (10-X) in the shoot-off.

Talukdar faltered miserably and failed to close out in the fourth set as the Korean made a strong comeback to level it 5-5 before winning the shoot-off by the thinnest of margins. The arrow closer to the centre by Woojin determined the winner.

In the recurve women's individual section, Komalika Bari and Phor's performance were indicators that they still have a long way to go before being competitive at the highest level. Two-time youth world champion Komalika was the biggest letdown as she made a first round exit going down to Yasemin Anagoz of Turkey 4-6 (26-27, 25-27, 27-26, 23-25, 27-26).

17-year-old national champion Phor was the best among her teammates, making the pre-quarters before being ousted by another Korean -- Lee Gahyun -- 5-6 (28-27, 28-29, 30-29, 26-27, 27-27) (8-9) in an intense shoot-off battle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archery World Cup Abhishek Verma Avneet Kaur Atanu Das Deepika Kumari
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp