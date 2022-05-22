STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tai Tzu-Ying turns tables on Olympic champ Chen Yufei to win Thailand Open

Tai Tzu-Ying gained some revenge over Olympic champion Chen Yufei by winning the Thailand Open women's singles final.

Published: 22nd May 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu Ying

Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu Ying (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BANGKOK: World number two Tai Tzu-Ying gained some revenge over Olympic champion Chen Yufei on Sunday by winning the Thailand Open women's singles final 21-15, 17-21, 21-12.

Their encounter was a rematch of last year's Tokyo Olympics final where Tai, who was the world number one at the time, could only come away with silver.

The Taiwanese 27-year-old, who lost the Thailand Open final to Spain's Carolina Marin last year, was off to a fast start as she sped into a nine-point lead in the first game against China's world number four Chen and took it 21-15.

Chen, who was part of the Chinese women's team which was narrowly defeated by South Korea in last week's Uber Cup final in Bangkok, forced the match to a decider.

But Tai quickly opened up a seven-point lead and rode the momentum to claim victory.

Malaysia's world number six Lee Zii Jia faces China's Li Shifeng in the men's singles final later on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tai Tzu Ying Chen Yufei Thailand Open Thailand Open 2022
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp