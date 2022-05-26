STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'HC order is no less than 1975 World Cup triumph': Aslam Khan on Hockey India mess

He had challenged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra’s appointment as a life member of Hockey India apart from raising a few other objections.

Published: 26th May 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Calling the Delhi High Court’s decision to place Hockey India under a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) a historical order, petitioner Aslam Sher Khan compared it with India’s World Cup triumph in 1975.

Coming on the field with seven minutes remaining in the semifinal against hosts Malaysia, who were leading 2-1 then, Khan scored the equaliser to take the contest into extra-time where Harcharan Singh scored the winner.

“If not bigger, this judgement is not any less than the country’s only World Cup title. There also, I entered the field late and scored the equaliser and coincidentally here with this petition, I have played a decisive role in giving a new direction to sports in the country,” Khan told this daily.

In his petition, he had challenged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra’s appointment as a life member of Hockey India apart from raising a few other objections.

“The judgement covers all the aspects as it will become a landmark decision in the country’s sporting history. It has ensured that hockey activities will continue under the watchful eyes of the newly-appointed CoA members and at the same time, it will make sure those who have misused their position will have to pay the price.”

Khan was all praise for the decision wherein the Court empowered the CoA to initiate the recovery process from individuals who have been in posts in breach of the Sports Code. 

The order says that ‘persons who have been in posts such as life president, life member and “CEO on the Management Committee” (with voting rights), which is clearly in breach of the Sports Code and have enjoyed benefits of such office and expenses have been incurred on them by a NSF in breach of the law must be asked to return the expended amounts.’

However, the court said that recovery against the current CEO would not be warranted as it was informed that the appointment was made in the capacity of an administrator and the CEO has no voting rights in the management of HI.

“I just want the federations to run sports properly in the country,” Khan added.

