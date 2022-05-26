Jatin counselled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Judoka Jatin, who threatened to take his own life if barred from Commonwealth Games selection trials, was on Wednesday counselled by coaches and SAI officials present at the venue.

The two-day trials to select the men’s team in three weight categories started in Patiala on Wednesday but as was expected Jatin was not allowed to take part in his weight category (60kg). The trials for women athletes were held in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

“I met NIS Patiala executive director Raj Singh Bishnoi at the facility. He advised me not to lose heart and continue training. He along with coaches also ensured me that the Judo Federation of India (JFI) will try to reduce the existing two-year ban imposed on me,” Jatin told this daily. The selection committee constituted by the SAI after derecognition of JFI is expected to announce the results on Thursday.