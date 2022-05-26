STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Jatin counselled

Judoka Jatin, who threatened to take his own life if barred from Commonwealth Games selection trials, was on Wednesday counselled by coaches and SAI officials present at the venue. 

Published: 26th May 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Judoka Jatin, who threatened to take his own life if barred from Commonwealth Games selection trials, was on Wednesday counselled by coaches and SAI officials present at the venue. 

The two-day trials to select the men’s team in three weight categories started in Patiala on Wednesday but as was expected Jatin was not allowed to take part in his weight category (60kg). The trials for women athletes were held in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

“I met NIS Patiala executive director Raj Singh Bishnoi at the facility. He advised me not to lose heart and continue training. He along with coaches also ensured me that the Judo Federation of India (JFI) will try to reduce the existing two-year ban imposed on me,” Jatin told this daily. The selection committee constituted by the SAI after derecognition of JFI is expected to announce the results on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp