Chennai Customs beats Hindustan Eagles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs blanked Hindustan Eagles FC 3-0 in a senior division match of the Chennai Football Association played at JN Stadium here on Friday.

Results: Chennai Customs 3 (Divakaran 5th, Ranjith Kumar 41, 91) bt Hindustan Eagles FC 0; AGORC 2 (Lijo 6th, Alex 38) drew with Indian Bank 2 (Saravana Kumar 71st, Vivek 76).

MOP honours its athletes

MOP Vaishnav College for Women (autonomous) honoured its students who won medals in the Khelo India University Games with a cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5000 for winning gold, silver and bronze medals, while representing University of Madras. Dr R Ravanan, joint director of collegiate education, University of Madras, gave away the prizes.

Sical Recreation Club win

Sical Recreation Club defeated Krishnaraj Memorial Club by 30 runs in a third division A zone league match of the TNCA. Brief scores: III Division ‘A’: Sical Recreation Club 236/9 in 50 ovs (R Bharat Srinivas 4/55) bt Krishnaraj Memorial Club 206 in 49.4 ovs (C Karthick Kumar 4/56). Sounder Cricket Club 255/9 in 50 ovs (KR Shrreyas Raghavan 71, S Prasanna Venkatesh 59) lost to SPIC Recreation Club 256/7 in 49 ovs (HI Waseem Ahmed 145).