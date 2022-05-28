STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nikhat open to any trial or test

For an athlete, basking in the glory for too long is usually considered perilous. It can bring with it complacency and eventual laziness too.

Published: 28th May 2022

CHENNAI:  For an athlete, basking in the glory for too long is usually considered perilous. It can bring with it complacency and eventual laziness too. Dusting off the success and getting ready for the next challenge is what keeps champions going. Nikhat Zareen is no stranger to such challenges. 

The 25-year-old knows with the world title comes more intense focus on her. She knows how difficult the journey had been to emerge from the shadow of injuries and a legend. As she says, she can’t rest on her past laurels and face whatever challenges have been hoisted at her. It’s barely been a week since that historic feat and now she has to turn her focus on selection trials for Commonwealth Games (CWG). 

With the national selection trials soon, she says she is ready for any form of challenge. “I’ll have to be part of the trials for the CWG. But that’s okay. I’ll be following the rules and that’s also a massive chance to prove my mettle in the ring. It will be kind of a message to everyone. I have beaten everyone in 52kg for World Championships, I did the same in 51kg and earned a spot in the Asian Games and in now in the 50kg, if I manage to beat everyone and get selected for CWG then everyone will get a fair idea that I have proven myself in every category,” Nikhat said, when asked to give her opinion on selection trials.

Nikhat, who has been in a league of her own ever since the national championships last year, will be expected to ace the trials. When asked about what she was thinking soon after her final bout, she said: “She (Mother) always used to pray for me before every bout. Her prayers were answered by god. That’s one reason I remembered her immediately and I wanted to talk to her and show her the medal and wanted to tell her ‘your daughter has become a world champion’. That is why I got a little emotional. After all the hard work, after so many years, I won a big medal for the country, so that was also why I got emotional.”

Nikhat’s family has been a real source of inspiration for her. During trying times, it was her mother who she would turn to for emotional support. It was her parents who backed her when the world was against her from taking up a gruelling sport like boxing. Their perennial support has just added belief in her and made her mentally stronger, something that is evident now. “I remember when I used to be in the camp, people used to make comments about the manner in which I dress. But my parents would hide those negative comments from me. My sisters would inform me about those things later.” With the Paris Olympics in her mind, she wants to ensure that her focus remains intact. She knows she has to sacrifice much more. 

