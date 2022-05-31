STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spinners deliver for MRC, onus on batters now 

Off-Spinner S Swaminathan (6/80) and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3/63)

Published: 31st May 2022 02:38 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Off-Spinner S Swaminathan (6/80) and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3/63) bowled in tandem to help MRC ‘A’ restrict Globe Trotters to 217 in their first essay in the 11th round of the senior division league of the TNCA played at MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College grounds on Monday. In reply, MRC ‘A’ were 85 for 2 in 25.3 overs by the end of day’s play.

Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 217 in 70 ovs (Akshay V Srinivasan 59, S Mohamed Ali 39; S Swaminathan 6/80, Harsh Dubey 3/63) vs MRC ‘A’ 85/2 in 25.3 ovs (NS Chaturved 51 batting). At SRMC: Grand Slam 430/5 in 90 ovs (L Suryapprakash 163, R Kavin 110, Nidhish S Rajagopal 89) vs Swaraj 5/0 (secured five penalty runs ahead their innings).

At CPT-IP: India Pistons 173 in 55.2 ovs (Anand Subramanian 42, S Guru Raghavendran 37; B Arvind 4/7, V Arun Kumar 3/54) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 103/7 in 32 ovs (P Sugendhiran 41; L Sathiyannaarayan 5/41). At IC-Guru Nanak: Young Stars 272 in 81.4 ovs ( Ganesh Satish 73, Shubhang Mishra 78 n.o; Rahil Shah 4/76) vs Vijay 24/0 in six ovs. At MAC: Nelson 386/8 in 90 ovs (R Karthikeyan 67, G Hanuma Vihari 123, Robin Bist 105; R Ganesh 3/76, Sachin Rathi 3/97) vs MCC. At IITM-Chemplast: IOB 340 in 83.1 ovs (Abhishek M Hegde 70, AG Pradeep 117; N Shashantha Rajgopal 3/40, NS Harish 3/119) vs Jolly Rovers 21/0 in 4 ovs.

Hindustan Eagles win
Riding on Syed Suhail’s twin goals ((13th and 49th), Hindustan Eagles FC defeated Reserve Bank of India 2-1 in a senior division league of the Chennai Football Association played at FC Madras Arena on Monday.

Results: Arrows FC 3 (Mohan Raja 3rd, Sasi Kumar 14th, G Dinesh 47th) bt AGORC 1 (Jofin 73rd); Hindustan Eagles FC  2 (Syed Suhail 13th and 49th) bt Reserve Bank of India 1 (Kanush Jersey 61st).

