Home Sport Other

Indian Olympic Association polls to be held on December 10

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also allowed circulation of the draft amended constitution among members of the IOA as per rules, so that it could be adopted in the general body.

Published: 03rd November 2022 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association logo. (Photo | olympic.ind)

Indian Olympic Association logo. (Photo | olympic.ind)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday approved a fresh timeline submitted by the Justice (retd) LN Rao committee for holding of elections of the executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and said the polls will be held on December 10.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also allowed circulation of the draft amended constitution among members of the IOA as per rules, so that it could be adopted in the general body meeting scheduled to be held on November 10.

The bench also fixed Rs 20 lakh remuneration to Justice Rao for undertaking a comprehensive exercise of preparing the draft constitution and said he will also chalk out the modalities for circulation of the draft constitution among members of the IOA.

The top court also restrained the courts across the country from entertaining any petition with regard to the draft constitution or the proposed executive committee elections, and said all such petitions will be taken up by it only.

On October 10, the top court had approved the timeline for amendment of the draft constitution of the IOA and its elections, as agreed in the meeting with the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland on September 27.

It had approved holding up the executive committee polls of IOA on December 3, as a meeting of the International Olympic Committee executive board was scheduled to be held on December 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association IOA polls IOA draft constitution
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp