Satwik-Chirag enter Round 2 in Germany

CHENNAI: On Sunday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ticked another box in their flourishing career, becoming first the Indian doubles pair to pocket a Super 750 title by winning the French Open in Paris. They are not resting on the laurels after that massive hit. They were back in business again on Wednesday. Taking part in the Hylo Open Super 300 meet in Saarbrucken (Germany), the Commonwealth Games gold medallists had to dig deep to beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Lu Chen.

The Indian pair, who are No 3 seeds in the event, lost the opening game before clinching the contest 9-21, 21-19, 21-16 in just over an hour. The World No 8 pairing next face England’s Rory Eastron and Zach Russ. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy and men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila gave walkovers to their respective rivals in their first-round matches.

While Satwik and Chirag have seen their stocks rise in recent times, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has struggled to regain her old form. She lost 15-2,1 8-21 to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan (No 4 seed) in the women’s singles event.

Youngster Malvika Bansod progressed after a hard-fought win over Spain’s Clara Aazurmendi. Malvika won 20-22, 21-12, 21-6.

