Home Sport Other

Satwik-Chirag enter Round 2 in Germany

The Indian pair, who are No 3 seeds in the event, lost the opening game before clinching the contest 9-21, 21-19, 21-16 in just over an hour.

Published: 03rd November 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, center, and Chirag Shetty.(File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  On Sunday, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ticked another box in their flourishing career, becoming first the Indian doubles pair to pocket a Super 750 title by winning the French Open in Paris. They are not resting on the laurels after that massive hit. They were back in business again on Wednesday. Taking part in the Hylo Open Super 300 meet in Saarbrucken (Germany), the Commonwealth Games gold medallists had to dig deep to beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Lu Chen.

The Indian pair, who are No 3 seeds in the event, lost the opening game before clinching the contest 9-21, 21-19, 21-16 in just over an hour. The World No 8 pairing next face England’s Rory Eastron and Zach Russ. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy and men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila gave walkovers to their respective rivals in their first-round matches.  

While Satwik and Chirag have seen their stocks rise in recent times, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has struggled to regain her old form. She lost 15-2,1 8-21 to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan (No 4 seed) in the women’s singles event.

Youngster Malvika Bansod progressed after a hard-fought win over Spain’s Clara Aazurmendi. Malvika won 20-22, 21-12, 21-6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Satwik-Chirag Hylo Open Super 300 meet
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp