WFI admits to doping at venues, says it will reward those who expose offenders

CHENNAI: In one-of-a-kind initiatives, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is planning to track athletes who dope at venues during its national-level competitions. The WFI could also be one of those few federations to admit that a lot of wrestlers are involved in doping during competitions. The federation said that a large number of disposable syringes were found in the toilets of the venues.

In a letter issued by the WFI ahead of the 1st Grand Prix of Senior and U-17 and Women Ranking Tournament, its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urged wrestlers to film their counterparts using the banned substances and submit as proof. The letter also says that the wrestlers, who tip off the federation, will be encouraged (either by giving a cash reward or "some other way"). The event will be held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand from Sunday to Tuesday (November 13-15).

"During the important events organised this year, the WFI has found that wrestlers are using syringes to enhance their performance on a large scale. These disposable syringes were found in toilets during events held in Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Haryana, Delhi, and other places," read the letter.

Perturbed by the trend, the WFI decided to depute officials in disguise at places where the wrestlers usually dope. There have been occasions when syringes were found in the toilets of the venues. "These officials will keep a tab on wrestlers and record them if they dope so that the offenders can be punished," added the letter.

Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary, told this daily that wrestlers will be under constant watch from now on during the tournaments. "The 1st Grand Prix of Senior and U-17 wrestlers begins on Sunday. We have ensured that the wrestlers will be monitored during the three-day event. Apart from our officials, we have also requested wrestlers to inform us about possible offences. They click pictures or film the offenders and provide us the proof. The name of the informers will be kept secret and they will also be rewarded accordingly. They may even be given cash rewards," said Tomar.

The whole process may even lead to a scuffle between those who are making videos or clicking pictures and those who are being filmed or clicked. Tomar, however, allayed the fear saying, "Usually when someone is caught in the act, he/she remorse instead of getting violent. But if that happens, we will ensure the offender is dealt with strictly."

A lot of top Indian athletes, including in wrestling, tested positive for the banned substances of late. While a majority of them are from track and field, the names of a few wrestlers also figure in the list. Tomar strongly believes the move will considerably reduce dope offences in wrestling. "The fear of sanction will discourage wrestlers from doping. We expect it to go down considerably once we execute our plans," Tomar signed off.

