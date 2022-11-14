Sindhu, Mirabai, Gagan, Mary to contest for posts in Athletes' Commission

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Multiple Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, London Olympic bronze medallists MC Mary Kom and Gagan Narang, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 2020 Olympics bronze medallist PR Sreejesh, multiple Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist and Olympian Sharath Kamal, Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan are some of the prominent names who are expected to contest for the 10 posts in the Indian Olympic Association Athletes' Commission on Monday.

The provisional list was released by Umesh Sinha, who is the returning officer for the IOA elections. The election notice also informed the members that those who want to withdraw their names will have to inform the RO by 8.30am on Monday.

In all, there are 39 members — 19 men and 20 women — contesting for the commission posts. The 10 members will be selected by 70 athletes who have been nominated by each National Sports Federations who are part of the Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games programme. There are about 36 federations that have sent the names.

The 10 members and "representative(s) from India who is/are a part of the IOC’s or OCA’s Athletes Commission, as ex-officio members each with "a right to vote" will then select one chairperson and vice chairperson, who will have voting rights in the general assembly.



The provisional list of contestants:

Men:

Amit Chakraborty (All India Football Federation), J Vishnuvardhan All India Tennis Federation, Tarundeep Rai Archery Association Of India, Om Prakash Athletics Federation Of India, Jagdeep Singh Bains, Basketball Federation Of India, PR Sreejesh Hockey India, Karandeep Singh Kocchar (Indian Gold Union), Nasser Hussain (India Rugby Football) Satish Kumar (India Weightlifting Federation), Ankit Pachori (Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association), Shiva Keshavan (Luge Federation Of India), Viraj Milan Kumar Pardeshi (Modern Pentathlon Federation Of India), Gagan Narang (National Rifle Association Of India) Bajrang Lal (Rowing Federation Of India) Harinder Pal Singh (Squash Rackets Federation Of India), Virdhawal Khade (Swimming Federation Of India), Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis Federation Of India), Saurav Sharma (Taekwondo Federation Of India), Vishnu Sravanan (Yachting Association Of India).



Women:

Prerna Bhambri, (AITA), Sudha Singh (AFI), PV Sindhu (BAI), Donna Elsa Zachariah (BFI), Pinki (Bowling Federation Of India) MC Mary Kom (Boxing Federation of India), Bhavani Devi (Fencing Association Of India), Rani Rampal (Hockey India), Rinchen Dolma (Ice Hockey Association Of India), Amandeep Kaur (India Golf Union), Vahbiz Bharucha (India Rugby Football U lon), S Mirabai Chanu (India Weightlifting Federation), Prabjhot Kaur (Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association) Swarupa Mahesh Rawas (Modern Pentathlon Federation Of India), Apurvi Chandela (National Rifle Association Of India), Aparajitha Balamurukan (Squash Rackets Federation Of India), Pooja Alva (Swimming Federation Of India) Latika Bhandari (Taekwondo Federation Of India), Pooja Kadian (Wushu Association Of India) Bembem Devi (All India Football Federation).

