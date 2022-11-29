Home Sport Other

Hyderabad dominates at Indian Racing League

The Third leg of the Indian Racing League will be conducted on December 3-4 at the MIC, Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyderabad Black Birds dominated the 2nd-weekend race of the Indian Racing League at the MIC, Chennai on Monday. Represented by Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra, Lola Lovinfosse and Anindith Reddy, the Black Birds took the top spot in Sprint race 2 with Rabindra putting up a lap time of 1:32.108. In the feature race standing tall at the summit was, once again, Hyderabad with a comprehensive win (00:36:55.401) to dominate the Chennai leg.

Reserving the second and the third spot at the feature race were Godspeed Kochi and Goa Acers, respectively, with their overall lap timing being 00:37:07.957 & 00:37:23.507. Chennai Turbo Riders and Speed demons Delhi are yet to make a mark despite finishing on the podium in both sprint races. The Third leg of the Indian Racing League will be conducted on December 3-4 at the MIC, Chennai.

RB Ramesh adjudged as best coach
The All-India Chess Federation bagged the award for the ‘Best National Sports Federation’ of the year at the TURF 2022 and India Sports Awards by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Saturday. Grandmaster RB Ramesh bagged the ‘Best Coach’ award. On behalf of AICF Dr Vipnesh Bhardwaj, secretary and Naresh Sharma, treasurer received the award.

TN Colts win
Riding on P Vignesh’s  4/18, Tamil Nadu bundled out Mizoram for 86 in their second essay on Day three of the Cooch Behar Trophy Under-19 four-day game in Group ‘A’ played at the TNCA Academy, Theni, to register a victory by an innings and 356 runs. Earlier, Mizoram were shot out for 103 in their first innings, with Tamil Nadu’s CV Achyuth bagging four wickets.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 545/3 decl in 90 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 301 n.o, SR Athish 213 n.o) bt Mizoram 103 in 61.2 ovs (K Vanrotlinga 50, CV Achyuth 4/29, Akash Devkumar 3/12) & 86 in 35.4 ovs (Akash Devkumar 4/23, P Vignesh 4/18).

Thirumoorthy shines
Thirumoorthy struck thrice (3rd, 14, 49) to spearhead Youth Wing HC 4-3 win over Madras National Sports Club in the Chennai Hockey Association’s first division league match played at MRC stadium on Sunday.

Results: Madras Chepauk Youngsters bt Madras Blues 3-1; Youth Wing HC bt Madras National Sports Club4-3; Adyar United HC bt Adyar Youngster 4-0.

