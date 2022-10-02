Home Sport Other

Ethiopia's Yehualaw wins women's race at London Marathon 

The 23-year-old Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and won the women's race at the London Marathon.

Published: 02nd October 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia

Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia crosses the line to win the women's elite race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia recovered from a fall to win the women's race at the London Marathon on Sunday.

The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in two hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, the third fastest time at the event.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second, with Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu third.

Nevertheless, the women's 10-kilometre world-record holder recovered to rejoin the leading pack.

After running a mile in five mins 11 secs, Yehualaw and Jepkosgei were out in front by themselves.

The world record for women-only races stands at 2:17:01 but Yehualaw, seemingly more concerned with winning, had no need to threaten that mark after surging clear of Jepkosgei.

It was a maiden London victory for Yehualaw in what was just the second marathon of her career.

The men's race finished later with Kenyan Amos Kipruto marking his London Marathon debut with a decisive victory. 

The 30-year-old Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, crossed the line in London in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds after breaking away late on.

Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia finished second in 2:05:12, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium third in 2:05:19.

This year's race is taking place in October for the third and final time after it was moved in the year 2020 due to COVID-19.

It will return to its traditional April date next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
London marathon women's race Ethiopia
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp