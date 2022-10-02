Ethiopia's Yehualaw wins women's race at London Marathon 

By AFP

LONDON: Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia recovered from a fall to win the women's race at the London Marathon on Sunday.

The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in two hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, the third fastest time at the event.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second, with Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu third.

Nevertheless, the women's 10-kilometre world-record holder recovered to rejoin the leading pack.

After running a mile in five mins 11 secs, Yehualaw and Jepkosgei were out in front by themselves.

The world record for women-only races stands at 2:17:01 but Yehualaw, seemingly more concerned with winning, had no need to threaten that mark after surging clear of Jepkosgei.

It was a maiden London victory for Yehualaw in what was just the second marathon of her career.

The men's race finished later with Kenyan Amos Kipruto marking his London Marathon debut with a decisive victory.

The 30-year-old Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, crossed the line in London in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds after breaking away late on.

Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia finished second in 2:05:12, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium third in 2:05:19.

This year's race is taking place in October for the third and final time after it was moved in the year 2020 due to COVID-19.

It will return to its traditional April date next year.

