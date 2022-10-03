‘Chhattisgarhia Olympics': Attempt to revive traditional games through series of contests

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Traditional sports and games gradually seem to be disappearing in almost every state with Chhattisgarh being no exception. This was strongly realised during the ‘Fit India’ campaign-2018 which saw an overwhelming response.

Recognising the importance and relevance of these games with concerns, the Chhattisgarh state has decided to have a sports event—Chhattisgarhia Olympics 2022-23 that will witness a series of contests in 14 traditional games under six different categories to be held separately for men and women. It will commence from October 6, simultaneously from rural to urban level.

The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet took the decision to organise Chhattisgarhia Olympics in the recent cabinet meeting.

The traditional sports include Gilli Danda, Pitthool, Sankhali, Langdi Daud, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Banti (Kancha/marbles) for the group category and Billas, Fugdi, Gedi Daud, Bhanwara (lattoo), 100-meter run, long & high jump for the single category.

“The objective to organise such Olympics is to promote traditional sports activities in rural and urban areas, offer a platform to the sports talent, encourage sportsman spirit and fitness. These sports, once the spirited part of our life, shouldn't be led to vanish”, said Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister.

The competitions will begin at the local Yuva Mitan Club level through knockout method followed by zonal, block, district, divisional and lastly the state level.

'Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan Club (Youth Friends' Club) has been set up with the government’s initial support right from the Gram panchayat to the municipal bodies.

For each level, the dates have been announced. The final state-level competition is scheduled from December 28 to January 6, the government spokesperson told this newspaper.

Three different age groups have been earmarked for the players in the Chhattisgarhia Olympics—upto 18 years, 18-40 year and above 40 years.

The panchayat and rural development and the urban administration and development department have been entrusted with the responsibility to chalk out the guidelines and organise the upcoming sports event. Organising committees will be constituted for each sports contest to be held at different levels. The committee besides encouraging the sportsperson to register and participate in the event will also select the judges and referees for each game.

RAIPUR: Traditional sports and games gradually seem to be disappearing in almost every state with Chhattisgarh being no exception. This was strongly realised during the ‘Fit India’ campaign-2018 which saw an overwhelming response. Recognising the importance and relevance of these games with concerns, the Chhattisgarh state has decided to have a sports event—Chhattisgarhia Olympics 2022-23 that will witness a series of contests in 14 traditional games under six different categories to be held separately for men and women. It will commence from October 6, simultaneously from rural to urban level. The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet took the decision to organise Chhattisgarhia Olympics in the recent cabinet meeting. The traditional sports include Gilli Danda, Pitthool, Sankhali, Langdi Daud, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Banti (Kancha/marbles) for the group category and Billas, Fugdi, Gedi Daud, Bhanwara (lattoo), 100-meter run, long & high jump for the single category. “The objective to organise such Olympics is to promote traditional sports activities in rural and urban areas, offer a platform to the sports talent, encourage sportsman spirit and fitness. These sports, once the spirited part of our life, shouldn't be led to vanish”, said Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister. The competitions will begin at the local Yuva Mitan Club level through knockout method followed by zonal, block, district, divisional and lastly the state level. 'Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan Club (Youth Friends' Club) has been set up with the government’s initial support right from the Gram panchayat to the municipal bodies. For each level, the dates have been announced. The final state-level competition is scheduled from December 28 to January 6, the government spokesperson told this newspaper. Three different age groups have been earmarked for the players in the Chhattisgarhia Olympics—upto 18 years, 18-40 year and above 40 years. The panchayat and rural development and the urban administration and development department have been entrusted with the responsibility to chalk out the guidelines and organise the upcoming sports event. Organising committees will be constituted for each sports contest to be held at different levels. The committee besides encouraging the sportsperson to register and participate in the event will also select the judges and referees for each game.