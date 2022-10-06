Home Sport Other

Marathon course for Paris Olympics announced; lots of uphill 

The marathon course at the 2024 Paris Olympics will pay homage to women who protested during the French Revolution by retracing a route they took in 1789.

Published: 06th October 2022 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Paris 2024 Games' chief Tony Estanguet.

Paris 2024 Games' chief Tony Estanguet speaks during a media conference at the City Hall in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: The marathon course at the 2024 Paris Olympics will pay homage to women who protested during the French Revolution by retracing a route they took in 1789.

It will also include a strength-draining 438 meters of uphill racing, a punishing endurance test that organizers proudly described Wednesday as "a challenge without precedent."

And in an Olympic first, female marathoners will get the privilege of competing last, on the final day, August 11. The men will race on August 10.

The runners will race from Paris to the royal town of Versailles -- a route that includes some punishing climbs -- and back again.

"A challenge without precedent," said Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris organizing committee. "We're aware of the challenge it represents."

Paris to Versailles is also the route that was taken by thousands of women, and some men, on October 5, 1789, to plead for food at the spectacular palace of King Louis XVI.

Estanguet called the marathon route "a wink at the history of France."

It will start from Paris City Hall and wind past famed landmarks, including the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, before leaving the capital and beginning its upward ascent to Versailles, southwest of the capital.

The climb has 13% gradients in its steepest parts. After running past the Versailles Palace, the racers will then double back for the return leg to Paris.

They'll have another shorter climb before leg-burning downhill sections, this time with 13% downhill gradients, before racing to the finish in central Paris in front of Napoleon's golden-domed tomb at the Invalides.

Paula Radcliffe, a former women's marathon world record holder, told The Associated Press that the route's bumpiness could work against runners who usually have the fastest times over 42.195 kilometres (26 miles and 385 yards) and better suit those who can produce a steadier, more sustained effort.

"It's absolutely going to level the playing field," she said in an interview at Paris City Hall, where the route was unveiled.

The downhills on the way back into Paris could be especially tough for tired legs, she warned.

"There will be a lot of specific training done in preparation to make sure that your legs can not only handle the uphills but the downhills," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2024 Olympics marathon French revolution
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp