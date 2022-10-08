After CWG trials loss, Yamini makes makes amends with National Games gold

Express News Service

GANDHINAGAR: Yamini Mourya had defeated the likes of Suchika Tariyal and undefeated Anita Chanu in the selection trials to find a place in the national team for the 2021 Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers.

The event in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan was also supposed to be the senior international debut for the 57kg judoka. However, fate had something else in store for her as one of the Indian judokas tested positive for coronavirus after landing in Kyrgyzstan forcing the 16-member team to withdraw from the tournament.

She later made her international debut and competed in the Madrid European Open earlier this year. However, a loss to Suchika in the selection trials meant she had to miss out on the chance to represent the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old Yamini — who hails from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh and trains at Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Karnataka — made amends in the senior nationals held to pick top-16 judokas for the ongoing National Games as she got the better of Suchika. The duo met again here at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the 57kg semifinals and Yamini made it two in a row against her famed rival. She also went on to win the final against Haryana's Savitri to pocket a gold medal.

"What happened in Bishkek was unfortunate for all judokas, especially for Yamini as it was supposed to be her international debut in the senior category. She then missed the Birmingham flight but it's good that she made a comeback by not only winning nationals but also gold at the National Games," IIS coach Jiwan Sharma told this daily.

Yamini was initiated into the sport by her sports coach in school when she was only 11. Second among three daughters and a son in a modest family, she shifted to MP Martial Arts Academy in Bhopal and trained there for three before coach Sharma took her under his wings at the NIS Patiala in 2015. "Jiwan sir then joined IIS and I followed him in 2017. Since then I have been training there only. My father Hariom Mourya is an LIC agent with meagre income but he never discouraged me from pursuing judo. In fact all my family members supported me wholeheartedly," Yamini told this daily.

Coach Sharma holds his ward as a bright prospect for future and affirms that she is ready for bigger events like Asian Games. "Now she has started beating her senior counterparts. If she continues in the same vein, she can represent the country in the Asiad scheduled next year," Sharma added.

Geetika Pant, Yamini's coach at the MP Academy, was also delighted with her ward's success. "After losing to Suchika at the CWG selection trials, Yamini met her in the second bout at the nationals. The past loss didn't matter as she defeated her to claim national glory. The semifinal against Suchika was tough here but she managed to overcome the hurdle to finish on top of the podium," Pant said.



Boxers Sanjeet, Mandeep in quarters

Reigning Asian champion Sanjeet and former junior World champion Mandeep Kaur cruised into the quarterfinals of their respective weight divisions in the boxing competition on Saturday. Sanjeet earned a RSC (referee stops contest) win against Uttarakhand’s 20-year-old Harish Singh to enter the last-eight round of the 92kg weight category.

Meanwhile, in other bouts of the day, Goa’s Puspender Rathee (75kg), Mizoram’s Malsawmitluanga (75kg), Haryana’s Visit (80kg), Delhi’s Rahul Rathi (80kg), Maharashtra’s Anuj Kukrati (92kg) recorded wins. Among women, Madhya Pradesh’s Radha Patidar (57kg), Gujarat’s Minx Bhanushali (57kg), Chandigarh’s Savita (57kg) and Manipur’s Alena Thounaojam (66kg) advanced to the last eight stage.

