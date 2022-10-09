Skeet shooters behind eight ball at ISSF World Championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian skeet shooters’ toil continued on Day 2 of the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Osijek, where Olympic quotas are on the line. They were way behind after the first two rounds on Friday. Their status didn’t improve after two further rounds on Saturday.

Gurjoat Khangura was the best-placed Indian in the men’s section at 58th position with a total of 93 after four rounds. Senior pro Mairaj Ahmad Khan improved in the third round but two misses in the fourth saw him placed at a lowly 64th. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, the third Indian in the fray, was 65th.

In the women’s section, Maheshwari Chauhan was impressive in the third round, scoring 25 out of 25, but given her below-par show on Friday, she was still way behind the leaders at 24th position. Darshna Rathore was just a few places behind at 29th with a total of 90. Dhillon Raiza was placed in 42nd position.

The shooters have one more round to play followed by the ranking matches. The top eight shooters will advance to the ranking matches. The top four shooters who make the cut for medal matches will earn Olympic berths.

CHENNAI: Indian skeet shooters’ toil continued on Day 2 of the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Osijek, where Olympic quotas are on the line. They were way behind after the first two rounds on Friday. Their status didn’t improve after two further rounds on Saturday. Gurjoat Khangura was the best-placed Indian in the men’s section at 58th position with a total of 93 after four rounds. Senior pro Mairaj Ahmad Khan improved in the third round but two misses in the fourth saw him placed at a lowly 64th. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, the third Indian in the fray, was 65th. In the women’s section, Maheshwari Chauhan was impressive in the third round, scoring 25 out of 25, but given her below-par show on Friday, she was still way behind the leaders at 24th position. Darshna Rathore was just a few places behind at 29th with a total of 90. Dhillon Raiza was placed in 42nd position. The shooters have one more round to play followed by the ranking matches. The top eight shooters will advance to the ranking matches. The top four shooters who make the cut for medal matches will earn Olympic berths.