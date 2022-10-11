Home Sport Other

2023 Rugby World Cup CEO fired over improper management

The 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive Claude Atcher was suspended in August following an internal investigation at the request of sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera.

Published: 11th October 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Claude Atcher, chief executive of Rugby World Cup 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: The 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive Claude Atcher has been fired following an investigation by French labour inspectors into his workplace conduct.

Atcher was suspended in August following an internal investigation at the request of sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera, which showed "alarming managerial practices" and "the suffering of some employees."

The World Cup starts in 11 months in Paris.

A final decision regarding Atcher's position was taken by the organizing committee's board of directors during an extraordinary session on Monday evening.

French labour authorities started their investigation after L'Equipe newspaper published in June a story that described a "climate of terror" at the organizing committee and alleged improper management by Atcher.

"The report brought forward by the French Labor Inspectorate corroborates and complements the report produced by the France 2023 ethics committee, submitted at the end of August and reviewed on 2 September by the France 2023 board of directors," tournament organizers said.

The board of directors appointed Julien Collette — Atcher's former deputy general director — as a replacement. Martine Nemecek was named deputy CEO.

"These appointments will ensure that the preparations for Rugby World Cup 2023 can continue in the highest level of professionalism and in a peaceful social climate," organizers said.

