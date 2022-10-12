Home Sport Other

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for use of steroid 

She was handed a provisional suspension in May this year after testing positive for Stanozolol, which was found in her sample that the AIU collected at Patiala on March 7.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who achieved stardom for her exploits at the Tokyo Games, was on Wednesday banned for three years for using the prohibited substance Stanozolol, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has announced.

Her ban will be effective from March 29, 2022.

Kamalpreet was handed a provisional suspension in May this year after testing positive for the steroid, which was found in her sample that AIU collected at Patiala on March 7.

"The AIU has banned Kamalpreet Kaur of India for 3 years for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), starting from 29 March 2022. DQ results from 7 March 2022," the AIU said in a statement.

Kamalpreet had finished sixth at the Tokyo Games in a splendid show.

She made a rapid rise last year when she set a national record of 65.06m in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Kamalpreet also finished second in the qualifying round at Tokyo to progress to the final, where she finished sixth with a best throw of 63.70m.

It was the third-best performance by an Indian in a field event at the Games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamalpreet Kaur discus thrower Indian athlete Ban steroids Athletics Integrity Unit
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp