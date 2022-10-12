World Anti-Doping Agency ABP symposium in New Delhi from today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is hosting the third World Anti-Doping Agency Athlete Biological Passport Symposium from Wednesday to Friday. According to a PIB release, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) are organizing the symposium in New Delhi.

Sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur will address the opening session of the symposium. NADA Chief Executive Officer/Director General Ritu Sain said that it would be a big boost to the anti-doping programme in the country. “The symposium is an opportunity for India to learn from the best in the world on ABP and to build capacity in the country,” she said.

According to the PIB statement, “The topic of discussion will be recent trends, successes and challenges with the ABP, managing confounding factor affecting the steroidal module, evolving strategic testing for the ABP etc and will help WADA to work towards the detection and eradication doping in sports through APMUs.”

“Since NDTL is in the process of setting up an APMU in India, this symposium would help to create the necessary expertise in the country and will help the Indian sports by strengthening the anti-doping programme of India and also enable us to become a regional leader in anti-doping,” said the PIB statement.

