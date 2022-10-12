Home Sport Other

World Anti-Doping Agency ABP symposium in New Delhi from today

India is hosting the third World Anti-Doping Agency Athlete Biological Passport Symposium from Wednesday to Friday.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

World Anti-Doping Agency

World Anti-Doping Agency (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is hosting the third World Anti-Doping Agency Athlete Biological Passport Symposium from Wednesday to Friday. According to a PIB release, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) are organizing the symposium in New Delhi. 

Sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur will address the opening session of the symposium. NADA Chief Executive Officer/Director General Ritu Sain said that it would be a big boost to the anti-doping programme in the country. “The symposium is an opportunity for India to learn from the best in the world on ABP and to build capacity in the country,” she said.  

According to the PIB statement, “The topic of discussion will be recent trends, successes and challenges with the ABP, managing confounding factor affecting the steroidal module, evolving strategic testing for the ABP etc and will help WADA to work towards the detection and eradication doping in sports through APMUs.”

“Since NDTL is in the process of setting up an APMU in India, this symposium would help to create the necessary expertise in the country and will help  the Indian sports by strengthening the anti-doping programme of India and also enable us to become a regional leader in anti-doping,” said the PIB statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Anti-Doping Agency Athlete Biological Passport NDTL
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp