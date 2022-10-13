Pragathi tops FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Australia’s 19-year-old Taylor Gill, a mechanic by profession, and Pragathi Gowda from India were declared winners of the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific final which concluded at the Madras International Circuit here on Wednesday.

A four-member jury after considering the timesheets and then interviewing the finalists declared Gill, who hails from New Castle, as the overall winner of the final, while Pragathi won in the women’s category.

TN women trump Goa

S Anusha’s all-round performance (41 n.o & 1/11) and Niranjana Nagarajan’s three-fer helped Tamil Nadu beat Goa by 15 runs in the Group B clash of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy held in Gauwahati on Wednesday. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 115 in 20 ovs (Anusha 41 n.o, Nikita 5/27) bt Goa 100/9 in 20 ovs (Sanjula 35; Niranjana 3/19).

MOP Vaishnav bags title

MOP Vaishnav College for Women defeated Stella Maris college 3-0 in the final and won the inter-zone (women) table tennis organised by University of Madras. Stella Maris came second, while ‘B’ Zone Combined team came third. ‘A; Zone Combined team came fourth.

