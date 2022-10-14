Home Sport Other

ISSF World Championship: Bronze for pistol team 

Indian shooters got off to an ideal start in the ISSF World Championship (rifle/pistol) in Cairo, Egypt, with the women’s 25m pistol team returning with a bronze medal on Thursday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Indian shooters got off to an ideal start in the ISSF World Championship (rifle/pistol) in Cairo, Egypt, with the women’s 25m pistol team returning with a bronze medal on Thursday. The combination of Esha Singh, Naamya Kapoor and Vibhuti Bhatia was too good for German shooters in the bronze medal match. 

This event, which began with junior shooters in action, is a vital one as there are Olympic quotas on offer. Some of the elite rifle and pistol shooters are in action. On Thursday, Esha, Naamya and Vibhuti finished fourth in the first round of qualification with a score of 856 to make it to the next stage. 

