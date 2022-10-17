Home Sport Other

Shiny inaugurates snooker tournament organised by CWCSF in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2nd All India women’s invitation snooker tournament organised by Chakrapani Women’s Cue Sports Foundation (CWCSF) was inaugurated on Sunday by former Olympian Shiny Wilson at IIT Alumni Industry Interaction Center, Taramani.

In her address to the gathering, the chief guest spoke about her personal experiences and efforts in achieving success in athletics.

She highlighted the paucity of training and travel facilities during her days and felt that modern sportswomen must take maximum advantage of the access to facilities available. She also appreciated the efforts of the organisers in conducting this unique event.

In welcoming the gathering, The tournament will be played over 5 days starting on October 17th and be played on a league cum knock-out format.

