21 Indian wrestlers denied Spain visa; likely to miss U-23 World Championships

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s something that came as a surprise to the Wrestling Federation of India. Most of the India team members of the U-23 World Championships in Pontevedra in Spain was denied visa. The reason given by the Spanish Embassy is even queerer.

According to a WFI communication, the visa was denied because the Spanish authorities felt that the team will not leave the country before the expiry of visa. According to WFI, only nine out of 30 were granted visa. Visa for six out of nine coaches were okayed. Only one out of 10 freestyle wrestlers got visa. While in Greco Roman only six got visa while two in women’s. The WFI termed it humiliating and felt such competitions should be held in countries that cannot ensure visa for wrestlers.

Jyothi first Indian to run sub-13 in 100m hurdles

Bengaluru: Sprinter Jyothi Yarraji has been on a record-breaking spree, literally. The 23-year-old, who was initiated to athletics a little late in her career, broke the women’s 100m hurdles record for the third time this year at the National Open Athletics Championships on Monday.

Yarraji, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and represents Railways, clocked 12.82 seconds and became the first Indian woman to run below 13 seconds and bettered her 13.04s set at Vught, Netherlands in May. She broke Anuradha Biswal’s 13.38s Loughborough University on four days before Vught on May 22. Late on Sunday, Parshant Singh Kanhiya (Railways) claimed the men’s pole vault meet record when he cleared 5.15m. S Siva, who broke his own national record in the recent National Games, cleared 5.00m to concede a handsome victory to Kanhiya.

