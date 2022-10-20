With wind in sails, Robert plots big 2023 for ward Shaili

Indraneel Das By

CHENNAI: Shaili Singh and her team were not satisfied with her performance during the inter-state Nationals in Chennai. That was in July and her best jump was 6.26m in the final.

Not a flattering mark considering she had jumped a wind-aided 6.59m (silver effort at 2021 World U20 Athletics Championships) and 6.48m at inter-state nationals in Patiala last year. Yet, it was some kind of consolation because she was coming from a long injury lay-off.

Misfortune struck again as she failed to board the flight to Cali for the World U20 Athletics Championships after a freak toe injury during training. Her personal best this season improved to 6.28m at the Gujarat National Games.

On Wednesday, when she registered a mark of 6.41m at the season-ending National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru, there was relief in her camp. She managed it in her last jump. Shaili's coach Robert Bobby George is 'kind of satisfied'. The speed is back. Going forward, a lot needs to be done. In short, training and more training for the next season.

The coach feels that she could have done better. "She was in the range of 6.50m as she was jumping far behind the board," said the coach. "She could have crossed the 6.50m but somehow she did not get the rhythm right. She was jumping some 20cm behind the whiteboard."

Shaili has now shifted most of her training to the Anju Bobby George Academy. According to Robert, what seems heartening is her attitude. "I think she has overcome that fear of getting hurt which is a very good thing," he says, comparing her jumps in July at Chennai.

"She has been training well. She has got her speed back. End of the season she has cleared the distance and won gold is quite satisfying. One season of zero means trouble. One has to start all over again next season. She may jump in junior nationals in Guwahati next month. Then we will start build-up for next year." Robert says that she would go along with eight trainees of their academy.

Next season will be crucial as the 18-year-old from Jhansi seeks to qualify for the World Championships. "Our build-up will begin from December after a break," Robert says.

"She has not gone home for the entire season this year and we will have a short break and assemble for training in December. She should be ready in June-July and we will try and qualify for the World Championships. End of August there will be the World Championships and that's our target."

Since July, Shaili has been trying to work on her speed more intensely. "Last time speed was not there and now she has got it back."

Results (select): Men: 200m: 1 Ragul Kumar (TN) 20.87s; 2 Rahul Ramesh Kadam (Mah) 20.97; 3. Abhin B Devadiga (Kar) 21.05; 400mH: 1 T Santhosh Kumar (Ser) 49.57s; 2 K Sathish (Ser) 50.85; 3 MP Jabir (Ser) 50.94.

Women: 200m: 1 Archana Suseendran (TN) 23.43s; 2 Srabani Nanda (Odi) 23.71; 3 C Anandhan (Railways) 23.84; 3000m Steeplechase: 1 Parul Chaudhury (Rlys) 9:48.28; 2 Komal C Jagdale (Mah) 10:24.37; 3 Vaishnavi Sawant (Mah) 10:41.22; 400mH: 1 R Vithya Ramraj (Rlys) 56.97s; 2 Sinchal Kaveramma (Kar) 58.84; 3 Veerpal Kaur (Pun) 59.00; Long Jump: 1 Shaili Singh (UP) 6.41m; 2 Sruthi Lekshmi (Ker) 6.22; 3 Nayana James (Ker) 6.22.

