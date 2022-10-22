Home Sport Other

Covid & back problem not an issue as Indian shooter Swapnil bags Paris Olympic quota

The rifle 3 positions shooter from Maharashtra was also in contention for the gold-medal match but a poor 8.2 in his final shot in the eighth series dashed his hopes.

Published: 22nd October 2022 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale.

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale. (Photo | SAI Media)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale managed to dodge the Covid-19 virus almost for two years but contracted the fearful disease this January. The shooter from Maharashtra served 10-day isolation before getting back in the shooting range but the illness left him physically weak. Given his discipline — rifle 3 positions where a shooter shoots in kneeling, prone and standing positions — the 27-year-old needed to resolve the back problem he was facing since he got infected, as soon as possible.

With the 2024 Olympic qualifiers beginning this year, Swapnil immediately met a physiotherapist and started working on the issue. The one-hour exercises he did every day to fix his back issue for the past several months bore fruit as he bagged the third Paris Olympics quota place in the sport by finishing fourth in the men’s 50m rifle 3p final at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

"Regaining physical fitness was the biggest task, especially the back problem as it was affecting my show in standing position," Swapnil told this daily from Cairo. "I was in Pune and got out to buy some essential commodities when I contracted Covid. Unlike in the past, the isolation period was not an issue but regaining full fitness demanded a strict regimen," he added. Hailing from Kambalwadi village, around 250km from Pune, Swapnil had undergone a 14-day quarantine period twice in 2020.

 The first quota was won by Bhowneesh Mendiratta in the men's trap shooting event and the second was claimed by Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil in the 10m air rifle event where he won the gold medal. 
Earlier, Swapnil shot a qualification score of 593 to qualify for the eight-shooter final in second after China’s Liu Yukun’s 596. He was at the top of the standings after the kneeling stage with a score of 104.8 but slipped to third at the end of the prone stage with his total being 207.9. He, in fact, was in contention to make it to the gold-medal match too but a low 8.2 in his final shot in the eighth series during the standing stage meant Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg pipped him for bronze with a 10.1. His aggregate score was 407.6 while Hegg finished with 407.9. Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine won gold while Pole Tomasz Bartnik finished second to bag silver.

Speaking on the shot, which deprived him of a medal, Swapnil said, "No gun malfunction but apparently I delayed the shot, which cost me the medal." He is happy to earn a quota but affirmed that was not in his mind when he was competing.

He also took part at the recently-concluded National Games in Gujarat. He might not have won a medal there as he finished fourth but claimed the competition had prepared him well. "It was nice to get a competition ahead of the Olympic qualifying event. I may not have won the medal but the event helped me know the flaws I needed to iron out before leaving for Cairo."

The shooters had a camp at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi from October 5 before flying for the international event. "Camp gave me an opportunity to work on my shortcomings. It helped me a lot here. I am now focusing on team and mixed-team events. I hope to finish on the podium there," the shooter signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapnil Kusale Shooting Covid-19
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp