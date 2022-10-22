Indian Olympic Association calls for SGM on November 10

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

The much-awaited notice for the Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was served late on Friday. The notice, signed by IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, has called for the meeting at the Olympic Bhavan in New Delhi on November 10. As of now, the primary agenda is to adopt the amended constitution prepared by the court-appointed retired judge, L Nageswara Rao, in the general body.

The letter, dated 21/10/2022, has been addressed to the members of IOC in India, the Life President of IOA, member National Sports Federations (NSFs) of the IOA, State Olympic Associations, Union Territory Olympic Associations, Services Sports Control Board, Athletes Commission representatives and Associate/Non Voting Members of IOA. The Supreme Court had asked the IOA to call for a meeting SGM by October 20.

According to the letter Mehta served the notice, "In accordance with the decision dated 10th October 2022 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in SLP (Civil) No. 14533/2022, Special General Meeting of the Indian Olympic Association will be held on 10th November 2022 at 10.30 a.m..."

The letter mentioned a few crucial points. According to the letter, the SC had appointed "Rao for the task of amendment to the constitution of the IOA, preparation and finalisation of the electoral college of the IOA and conduct of the elections to the Executive Council of the IOA". Amendment of the constitution is critical but one factor that would change the whole dynamics in the IOA election is the new electoral college.

With no clarity on the voting pattern of the NSFs or voting rights of the State/UT Olympic units, all eyes will be on the amended constitution. "The amended constitution would have to be duly finalised in agreement with the IOC/OCA as decided in the joint meeting dated 27th September 2022 in Luasanne at the Olympic House," said the letter.

"After the Concurrence of the Draft Constitution by the 1OC/OCA, the Draft Constitution would have to be formally adopted and approved by the General Body of the IOA in the SGM of the IOA on 10.11.2022," letter said.



Agenda

1. For adoption and mandatory approval of the Amended Constitution of the 10A as prepared by Hon'ble Justice L. Nageswara Rao under directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court... and as approved and in agreement with the 10C/OCA; and/or 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair.

