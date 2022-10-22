International Olympic Committee in talks with 10 bidders for 2036 Games

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The bidding process for the 2036 Olympics has already begun. According to reports, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is in talks with 10 potential candidates to host a future Summer Games, the global group of national Olympic leaders was told Thursday.

India is among other nations like Egypt, England, Indonesia and Qatar who have shown interest to host the 2036 Olympic Games. South Korea became the latest country to express interest.

“We are currently working with 10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents,” AP quoted IOC director general Christophe de Kepper as saying at the Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul.

India too had shown interest to host the Olympics. After the successfully hosting the National Games, IOA felt it would be the right place to host the multi-discipline event. IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said that India will try its best to host the Olympics.

“We will try our best to host the 2036 ,” he said, adding that they have the full support of the Central government including the Prime Minister.

That Olympics is the next Summer Games available to be awarded in a mostly secretive process led by IOC officials to avoid both expensive public campaigning and a vote contested by multiple candidates.

The system that picked Brisbane as the 2032 host 11 years in advance was introduced after French-led investigations of alleged vote-buying in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics bidding. Those campaigns were won by Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, respectively.

