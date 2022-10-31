Youth makes it to national shooting championship after three-month training by father

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trained by his father in just three months, Mohammed Rayan Baig has made it big in a national-level shooting championship by bagging a gold medal.

Now, all eyes are set on the young engineering graduate, who will be representing the state in the All India shooting event, held by the National Rifle Association of India from the first week of November at Thiruvananthapuram.

Baig qualified for this national event as he won a gold medal in the (A-01) Small Bore Free Rifle Prone (NR) Championship 50M Men Individual event at the 31 All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship in Asansol at West Bengal in the second week of this month.

He secured 581 out of 600 points in the event.

What is interesting is that Baig who resides in Frazer Town was trained by his father, MN Baig for three months to qualify for the event held in West Bengal.

His father is into agriculture and business and his mother, Shehnaz Baig is a housewife.

"My dad has been shooting for the last 7-8 years. In the 300 metres big bore competition, he has got a renowned shot certificate five times. I have been watching him, waiting for my studies to get over."

"After I completed engineering, I started to practice at Karnataka State Rifle Association Range and simulation at home," said Baig, who completed his B-Tech in Mechanical Engineering with 8th Rank with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 9.04 out of 10) at PES University in the city this year.

"I dedicated myself to studies. Once I finished my engineering with a good rank, my next goal was to excel in shooting. I set my goal and got a gold medal in the All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship. If I set a goal, I want to achieve it. I have natural talent and was trained by my father and no professional coaching," Baig told The New Indian Express.



Sharing his views on shooting, he said "I can say that this sport requires a lot of dedication and concentration. But if one spends time practising, honing their skills, refining their techniques, they can even reach the Olympics."

"My next target is the event to be held from November 20 to December 6, 2022, at Tiruvananthapuram, where all big shooters will be participating," he concludes.

