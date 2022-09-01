Home Sport Other

HS Prannoy enters Japan Open quarterfinals

This was Prannoy's third win over the Singaporean in four meetings. The 30-year-old Indian will next face Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the last eight stages.

Published: 01st September 2022 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 11:23 AM

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

OSAKA: Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy continued his rampaging run with a superb straight-game win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to breeze into the quarterfinals of the Japan Open Super 750 tournament here on Thursday.

A former world number 8, Prannoy, who had reached the quarterfinals of the world championships last week, saw off eighth-seeded Yew 22-20 21-19 in a 44-minute second-round men's singles match.

Prannoy has beaten Chen in their last two meetings. Kidambi Srikanth will take on local favourite Kanta Tsuneyama later in the day.

