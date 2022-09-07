Home Sport Other

Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya becomes new Junior World No.1 in BWF rankings

Anupama had recently cracked the senior women's Top 100 ranking and is currently placed at World No.63 spot.

Published: 07th September 2022

Shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya. (Photo | BAI Media Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Young Anupama Upadhyaya has become only the second Indian shuttler in under-19 girls singles category to win the top title in the latest BWF Junior rankings.

The 17-year-old from Panchkula, who had claimed junior international titles in Uganda and Poland earlier this year, replaced fellow Indian Tasnim Mir from the top position on Tuesday.

She has jumped two places to grab the pole position with 18.060 points from 18 tournaments and is one of the four girls who figure in the Top 10 of the junior rankings.

Three other Indian female shuttlers in the Top 10 are Tasnim Mir (number 2) and two 14-year-olds -- Anwesha Gowda (number 6) and Unnati Hooda (number 9).

Overall, Anupama is only the sixth Indian shuttler to top the junior rankings.

In boys, Aditya Joshi (2014), Siril Verma (2016), Lakshya Sen (2017) had achieved the top position in the past, while 18-year-old Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian had become the World No.1 last month.

A product of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Anupama had an impressive run this year as she made it to the semifinals at the Syed Modi International Super 300 in January before entering the quarterfinals of Orleans Open Super 100 event.

The Indian is currently preparing for the Junior World Championships scheduled to be held in Santander, Spain from October 17 to 31.

