Manav, Siddharth help Grand Slam split points  

The eighth-wicket pair of Manav and Siddharth added 101 runs in 22.4 overs, denying Swaraj the first innings lead. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stubborn half-centuries by Manav Parakh (51 n.o; 117b, 8x4) and M Siddharth (52; 74b, 9x4) enabled Grand Slam to post 326 for 9 and force a draw upon Swaraj CC on the final day of the fifth round of the Senior division league of the TNCA played at SRMC grounds.

The eighth-wicket pair of Manav and Siddharth added 101 runs in 22.4 overs, denying Swaraj the first innings lead. 

Brief scores:

At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 221 and 261/5 in 69 ovs (K Mukunth 85, M Affan Khader 64 n.o, NS Harish 3/47) drew with Alwarpet 329 in 91.5 ovs (Himmat Singh 112,S Rithik Easwaran 89, Sunny Sandhu 4/60, Omkar Nath Singh 3/52).

Points: Alwarpet 5;  MRC ‘A’ 1

At IC-Guru Nanak: Globe Trotters 552/7 decl drew with Vijay 211 in 70.1 ovs (KB Arun Karthick 79, Ajith Ram 4/45, S Mohamed Ali 3/31) and 66/1 in 32 ovs).

Pts: Trotters 5;  Vijay 1

At SRMC: Swaraj 444 drew with Grand Slam 326/9 in 112 ovs (L Suryapprakash 72, S Lokeshwar 72, Manav Parakh 51 n.o, M Siddharth 52, P Vidyuth 7/119).

Pts:  Swaraj 1;  GS 1

At CPT-IP: Jolly Rovers 467 for 8 decl drew with India Pistons  214 in 92 ovs (M Mithul Raj 55, Sachin Rathi 6/73) & India Pistons 149/5 in 58 ovs.

Pts:  Rovers 5;  Pistons 1

At TI-Murugappa: Sea Hawks 291 and 89/2 in 17 ovs (Ayush Badoni 52) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 363 in 149.1 ovs (B Sachin 166, R Karthikeyan 3/51).

Pts:  UFCC 5;  Sea Hawks 1

At MAC: MCC 323 in 111.3 ovs (Tanmay Agarwal 116, DT Chandrasekar 4/65) vs Nelson 185/4 in 60 ovs (Shivam Singh 67 batting, Robin Bist 63 batting).

