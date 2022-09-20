Home Sport Other

Will appoint a neutral person to run IOA: Supreme Court

The IOC has proposed a joint meeting on September 27, 2022, in Lausanne and it is necessary that a person shall coordinate with IOC in close consultation.

Published: 20th September 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a new development to the Indian Olympic Association saga, the Supreme Court on Monday said that it will appoint an independent person to run the administration of IOA and also directed the sports ministry to interact with the International Olympic Committee. 

The SC had stayed the Delhi High Court order that put the IOA governance in the hands of the Committee of Administrators after the sports ministry argued that it could lead to suspension due to “third party interference”. 

The Centre was represented by solicitor general Tushar Mehta who suggested that a former judge of the SC may be appointed for amending the constitution of the IOA and the new electoral college be prepared and an election held. 

“The second suggestion is that the governance of administration may be entrusted to a neutral person who shall coordinate with the International Olympic Committee in terms of the letter dated September 8, 2022, of IOC. The IOC has proposed a joint meeting on September 27, 2022, in Lausanne and it is necessary that a person shall coordinate with IOC in close consultation.

To facilitate this exercise, we have requested the Solicitor General indicated that the secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports interact with the Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations in the International Olympic Committee and revert to this court on the next date of listing,” the bench said.

