Vani finishes steady 29th, Tvesa 49th in Irish Women's Open

By PTI

DROMOLAND: Vani Kapoor came up with a steady two-under 70 for the third straight day to finish Tied 29th while fellow Indian Tvesa Malik signed off tied 49th at the KPMG Women's Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Vani, who shot 72 on the first day, recorded 70 on each of the next three days to finish with a total of six-under 282. Tvesa, on the other hand, shot 72 in the final round to finish with a total of one-under 287.

Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall missed the cut after the second round.

Czech golfer Klara Spilkova secured her second victory on the Ladies European Tour (LET) with a playoff win.

She fired a final round of 67 (-5) to end the tournament on 14-under-par alongside Finland's Ursula Wikstrom and Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup.

The trio headed back down to 18 and it was Spilkova who rolled in her birdie putt to emerge as the champion at Dromoland Castle.

Vani, who returns to her home course, the DLF Golf and Country Club for the Hero Women's Indian Open next month, bogeyed second and fourth but picked up shots on fifth and seventh to turn in even par.

On the back nine, she picked three birdies on 11th, 15th, and 18th but dropped a shot on 14th for a round of 70.

Tvesa had a rough start with a bogey and a double bogey early in the round. A birdie on fifth was followed by a bogey on ninth as she turned in 3-over 38.

Three birdies and no bogeys on the back nine salvaged the final day with a 72 and a total of 1-under.

Spilkova, 27, came into the day having recorded rounds of 66 (-6), 68 (-4), and 73 (+1) on her opening three days.

Spilkova had a tough start with two bogeys in her first five holes, but she also made three birdies to make the turn in 34 (-1).

Back-to-back birdies on 10 and 11 saw the Czech player put herself right in the mix before another birdie on 16.

A miraculous par-save from the edge of the water at 17 gave Spilkova the momentum and she finished her day with a birdie on 18 which at the time put her in the lead in the clubhouse.

Finland's Wikstom and Denmark's Broch Estrup secured a spot in the playoff after producing a final round each of four-under 68.

Four players finished in a tie for fourth place with Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Austria's Christine Wolf, Ireland's Leona Maguire, and England's Annabel Dimmock.

It was a solid end to the week for Solheim Cup star Maguire after a round of 68 (-4), while there were also 10,000 spectators at Dromoland Castle on Sunday.

Scotland's Laura Beveridge, England's Gabriella Cowley, and Spain's Carmen Alonso rounded out the top 10 finishing in T8 on 12-under-par.

