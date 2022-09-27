World Championship: Trap shooters face uphill task on Day 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Day 1 of the ISSF World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, India’s trap shooters have plenty of catching up to do. In the men’s event, Bhowneesh Mendiratta made an ideal start, hitting 25 out of 25 in the first round.

However, two misses in the second round pushed him down the order. He’s placed 27th. Prithviraj Tondaiman was the next best Indian at 48th with rounds of 24 and 23. Vivaan Kapoor had a day to forget, hitting 22 and 19 to be placed 130 out of 154 shooters. Five shooters shared the top spot with flawless shooting (50 out of 50 in 2 rounds).

Neeru was the best Indian at the 32nd spot in the women’s section with a total of 44 (20 and 24) in the first two rounds. Shreyasi Singh was lying in 41st after rounds of 19 and 24. Manisha Keer, the third Indian in contention, was placed 47th with three more rounds to play.

Kathrin Murche of Germany was occupying the top spot with rounds of 24 and 25 (a total of 49). For Indians, this is a significant event as there are Olympic quota places on offer.

